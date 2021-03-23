Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 13.6% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 159,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,317. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

