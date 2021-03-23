ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $480,395.75

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $480,395.75 and approximately $168,709.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,010,729 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

