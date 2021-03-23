iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

