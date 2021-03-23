IDOX plc (IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on April 9th

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IDOX stock opened at GBX 62.60 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £277.75 million and a P/E ratio of 205.33. IDOX has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.46.
About IDOX
