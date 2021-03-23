IDOX plc (IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on April 9th

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IDOX stock opened at GBX 62.60 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £277.75 million and a P/E ratio of 205.33. IDOX has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.46.

About IDOX

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

