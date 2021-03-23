Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IDRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $54,945. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

