Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300,976 shares during the quarter. Grubhub makes up 3.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 1,786,019 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

GRUB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,774. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.