H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 1,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

