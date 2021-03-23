Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 159.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $20,466,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.