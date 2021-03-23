Hookipa Pharma Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

