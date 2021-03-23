Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 926,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,325,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. 344,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

