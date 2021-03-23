Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,936 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TriState Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

TriState Capital stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,679. The company has a market capitalization of $781.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

