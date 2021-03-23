Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 136,673 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the quarter. SiTime comprises 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 2.24% of SiTime worth $42,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,070. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

