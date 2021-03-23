Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $26.33 Million Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 827,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,325,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,868. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,668. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

