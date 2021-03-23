Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 479,365 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 479,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,404,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 28,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

