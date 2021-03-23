Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 783,792 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the quarter. Azul accounts for about 1.7% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $52,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Azul by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Azul by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Azul by 53.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of AZUL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 127,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,020. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Santander lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.