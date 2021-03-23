Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $2,405,900.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of Hilltop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of Hilltop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $982,511.41.

HTH traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. 754,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

