HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 120,076 Shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,076 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heat Biologics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

HTBX stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.