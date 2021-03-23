HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Novan alerts:

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.01. Novan, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.