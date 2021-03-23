HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,867,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 578,496 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXU. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $369.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

