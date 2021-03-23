HighTower Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 90,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 3.28.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

