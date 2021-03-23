HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,661,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 349,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 495,130 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 806,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

