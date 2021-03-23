High Falls Advisors Inc Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

