High Falls Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,409,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,931,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,809 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. 332,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,035. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $92.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

