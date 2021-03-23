High Falls Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 4,979 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after buying an additional 866,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 234,871 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $87.73. 181,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,539. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.