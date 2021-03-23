High Falls Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. 267,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.