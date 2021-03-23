High Falls Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.96. The company had a trading volume of 171,171 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.09 and its 200 day moving average is $219.17. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

