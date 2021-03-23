HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.80.

NYSE HEXO opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $864.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

