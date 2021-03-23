Heron Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the typical volume of 391 call options.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

