Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 182 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £372.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.92.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

