HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.00 ($63.53).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLE opened at €49.06 ($57.72) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.