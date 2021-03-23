Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.10. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 17,407 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $767.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

