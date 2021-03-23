Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.62

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and traded as high as $53.49. Heineken shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 22,072 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEINY. Berenberg Bank lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

