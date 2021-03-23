HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.81 ($82.13).

HEI opened at €72.78 ($85.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.28. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €31.10 ($36.59) and a 52-week high of €75.50 ($88.82).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

