HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.22. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded by Lalit P. Dhadphale in August 2007 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

