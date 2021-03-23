Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.05 Million Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 933,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

NGD opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

