Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Repligen by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $207.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

