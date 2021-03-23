Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2,315.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after buying an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after acquiring an additional 547,339 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,525,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 42,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

