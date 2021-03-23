Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NetEase stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

