Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.