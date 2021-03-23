Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 138,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.