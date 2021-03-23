Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 138,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FLR opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $24.79.
FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
