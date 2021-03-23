Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 24,600 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.