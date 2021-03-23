HeadHunter Group (HHR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR):

3/22/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

3/19/2021 – HeadHunter Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

HHR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,061. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $318,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

