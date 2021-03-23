Head-To-Head Analysis: Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of The Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies and The Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $63.63, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. The Westaim has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 93.71%. Given The Westaim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Westaim is more favorable than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and The Westaim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 176.91 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -21.03 The Westaim $9.17 million 33.45 $8.52 million N/A N/A

The Westaim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44% The Westaim -97.82% -8.56% -7.45%

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.