HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKRO. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKRO opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 48,782.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 616.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.