HC Wainwright Downgrades Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $54,945 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

