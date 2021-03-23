Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.74. 5,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 429,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.
Several brokerages recently commented on HSC. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.
In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 108,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
