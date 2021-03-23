Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.74. 5,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 429,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSC. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 108,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

