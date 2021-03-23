Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HRMY opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

