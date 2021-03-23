Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. 9,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,654. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

