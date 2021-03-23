Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

HAE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,425. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

