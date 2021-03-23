Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $973,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,868. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $113.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.54.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

